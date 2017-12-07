If you have someone in your life who likes to Salt Bae it up (by which we mean creating culinary delights, not LARPing Castro), helping them explore their chefiness is a natural fit for gift giving. People love getting tools and resources that better help them explore their hobbies and careers. Well, except for me. I have enough journals, thank you; I am actually jonesing for a custom mid-century gravel portrait of my cat, Harriet Jane Cornchip. However, the people in your life are probably normal, so stick with the hobby/profession concept and ignore longings.
Now, it’s one thing to know that you want to buy a perfect chef gift, but there are millions of things that are appropriate, and that’s straight panic-inducing. That blind shopping terror is how people end up buying melon ballers and corn on the cob holders. We don’t want you to be the victim of a cyber shopping induced stress disorder, so we went straight to experts of the dining world and asked them to name the ideal present for a chef. And, we paired every gift with a link to a product that matches. In one click, you can have the best present under the chef-in-your-life’s tree.
Spoiler: chefs like knives.
Taylor Kearney — Executive Chef, DISH (Dallas, TX)
Books. If I am going to give someone a gift for their kitchen, it’s going to be one they can learn from. I hate the thought of giving someone a kitchen tool they will never use. But giving someone a gift they can learn from never goes unappreciated.
If the cook in your life doesn’t have Joy of Cooking, they need it. Pick up the classic for $23.18.
