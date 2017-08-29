Shutterstock

Most bad dates would be excusable if they came with a great meal. I haven’t gone on hundreds of them, but I did a representative sampling of first dates during my return from a long period of singledom and I went on a lot of outings with boyfriends (pretty sure those count as dates). My sole gap in dating knowledge is those planned “date nights” that married people arrange in order to give the impression that they are still just as in love as they were when they first met.

My first dates consistently included anxiety, alcohol, and patience. Watching a man quaff copious amounts of beer and talk about his dysfunctional family for four hours often made me less giddy and girlish and more curious about seeking a degree in psychotherapy (I am clearly a wonderful counselor). Dates with boyfriends varied, but generally centered on pub food, good local beer, and, in the case of one boyfriend, a visit to every playground roundabout in Portland. Sadly, the luxury table linens, expensive wine, gourmet meal route is where I’m not as well traveled. In hindsight, had it been, I like to think I would have made a lot fewer bad decisions.

When we asked a group of exceptional chefs to name a restaurant with the best date night offerings, some went the fine dining route and some stuck to places that held special meaning or that serve as the locale for their current date nights. These are the sorts of meals that would make you happy to counsel a stranger about his mother’s inability to love. Read through the responses, think about taking someone on a date, and hop into the comments to tell us about a memorable romantic meal.

33 Greenwich

I generally like to try new places with dates, but one of my favorites is 4 Charles. It is the coziest, most beautiful space on Charles Street; you feel like you’ve walked into the most perfectly curated mahogany library. The burger is to die for, and the ice cream sundae comes plated on a silver tray with little candies you can add yourself, a fun way to end the date. Beatrice Inn is a very close second.

Nothing meatless about this Monday 🍔#ogluttoness 📸: @onemoredish A post shared by OriginalGluttoness (@ogluttoness) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT