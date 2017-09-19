unsplash

We’re all supposed to be eating a Mediterranean diet and living the same healthy lives as the svelte, tanned people roaming the sun bleached streets of Greece and southern Italy, right? Pretty sure every health and beauty mag on earth tells readers they should be eating olive oil, fresh fruit and veg, and non refined grains every day and avoiding meat most of the time in order to be attractive. And while it’s not a bad approach to eating, it’s not as good as other Mediterranean foods — the sort that prompts people to spend money they don’t have on getting falafel delivered via Uber to their homes. No. When people want to grub on foods from Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Syria, Egypt, Israel, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Morocco, they want the good stuff. Bring on the lamb souvlaki and the roast chicken with preserved lemons and olives.

That’s the happy place chefs went to when we asked them to identify the best Mediterranean food out there. They mainly stuck to the northwestern part of the Mediterranean, but they did go for big flavors and classic preparations, so it evens out. The answers show that a good fish prepared in salt or grape leaves is going to keep a chef coming back for more. It may not be what the magazines are trying to get you to eat, but it’s delicious and satisfying. Read through the answers, consider what goodies from the Med tempt you, and dive head first into the comment section and let us know. Because sometimes, “Commenters Tell Us” rivals “Chefs Tell Us.”

Chef Porfirio Gomez — Executive Chef, Andrei’s Conscious Cuisine & Cocktails (Irvine, CA)

Andrei

This place is the perfect corner spot for a quick lunch with tons of flavors. Whenever I am in Pacific Heights, I always stop and get the sardine olive salad. It’s truly the “essence of the sea,” and if that’s not your thing, they have plenty of other menu items to choose from that are all executed very well.

