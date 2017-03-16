Utah High School Finds A Way To Help Homeless Students

Chelsea Clinton Has A Children’s Book Coming Out Called ‘She Persisted’

03.16.17 30 mins ago

Getty Image

Of late, former first daughter of the USA, Chelsea Clinton has been using her fingers to ignite quite a stir on the web. But now it appears her political digits have also been hard at work outside of the Internets. Clinton will be releasing a children’s book aptly entitled, She Persisted this May — about 13 women who overcame immense opposition to achieve their goals.

You’ll recall the title is borrowed from Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell’s response to Elizabeth Warren allegedly impugning his reputation during the confirmation hearing of Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions. Warren was cut short and officially silenced while attempting to read a poem written by Coretta Scott King and McConnell responded, “Senator Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Clinton’s book will feature Harriet Tubman, Helen Keller, Nellie Bly, Maria Tallchief, Claudette Colvin, Clara Lemlich, Ruby Bridges, Margaret Chase Smith, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, Oprah Winfrey, and Sonia Sotomayor.

She also edged around an appearance by one other important female figure, hint, hint. YA MOTHA!

