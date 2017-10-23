A Legendary Food Supplier Shares The Harsh Truths Of Factory Farming

DArtagnan

It’s not revolutionary to state, in the simplest terms: Factory farming is a plague on our society. It’s all about profits and accessibility over quality and humanity. And yet… year after year we vote for this system with our wallets. Every dollar we spend sends a message to businesses, and the current message seems to be, “as long as you’re cheaper, we’re fine with it.”

Ariane Daguin believes that a vote for sustainable and cruelty-free meat should be easy to cast. And she wants to persuade you to take her side. It was with this aim that Daguin founded D’Artagnan back in 1985. At the time, she was working part-time for a New York pâté producer when she noticed that no one wanted to represent duck farmers who were producing high-quality foie gras in America.

Daugin took matters into her own hands and started distributing all the parts of the duck to restaurants. That quickly led to expansion into organic poultry, before there was even a designation at the USDA for ‘organic.’

The overarching goal for D’Artagnan was simple: Recreate the high-quality of life for livestock from Daguin’s childhood in France that, in turn, leads to the best quality product for restaurants and consumers. Her guidelines are straight-forward, “Never, ever administer growth hormones or antibiotics; feed animals a clean, natural, and appropriate diet of grasses and grains; allow animals their natural behaviors and space to roam.” It’s not rocket science, but it’s crucial to the wellbeing of our food system.

We sat down with Daguin to talk about what it is exactly that sets her products apart from the factory farmed animal proteins that have flooded American grocery stores. It’s a deep dive into why you need to stop buying factory farmed chicken right now, and how to transition to locally sourced and cruelty-free sources of animal protein.