This Chicken Nugget Bouquet Will Make You Forget Flowers Ever Existed

Shutterstock/UPROXX

What’s the point of flowers? Sure, they smell good for a few days, but they quickly wither and die leaving you a big ole’ greasy mess to throw out — is there anything worse than dirty flower water? — and an existential reminder that all the things you love will one day be torn away from you. Forget that. You know what’s better than flowers? Chicken nuggets. Because you can eat those and then think fondly of the memory. Can you do that with flowers? Helllll naaaaaah.

Now think about this: If chicken nuggets are okay by themselves (so good), how great do you think it would be if the person you loved most in the world presented you with an entire bouquet of them? I repeat — an entire bouquet.

That’s exactly what happened to Annika Aguinaldo, a 19-year-old student from Manila who told her boyfriend (who she’s known since they were kids) that if he wanted to get her a present, she’d much rather prefer chicken McNuggets to flowers. This wasn’t a surprise. According to Buzzfeed, the pair had a lot of memories invested in Mickey D’s:

Aguinaldo told BuzzFeed News that the first time the couple hung out together was at a McDonald’s. Since then, they’ve shared small, fast food-related acts of kindness, like surprising each other with chicken nuggets when they knew the other hadn’t eaten.

While other boyfriends may have scoffed and thought “all women love flowers,” Aguinaldo’s dude –Rico Villanueva — took her message to heart. And when he invited Aguinaldo to meet him for a “surprise,” he gave her something she always wanted but had never actually expected. That’s right, here it is, a bouquet of chicken nuggets.