One Writer’s Valiant Attempt To Eat 82 Nuggets In A Single Sitting

On Monday, I was alerted to the fact that a local Chick-fil-A (East Lake off Roswell Road in Marietta, GA) was going to be hosting an “All You Can Eat Nugget Night” from 5-7 p.m. It was a call to action; the kind of thing college me dreamed of. I knew I couldn’t pass it up.

As Tuesday rolled around, I prepared to feast. I ate a modest lunch at 10:30 a.m. — a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a few Cape Cod chips — and then began plotting my nug-goal. It’d been a long time since I’d really gotten after an eating competition of sorts and general lifestyle changes since college had me a bit concerned about what kind of numbers I could put up.

I knew 100 was out of the question — but still wanted to set the bar high. Eventually, I settled on 82. One nugget more than Kobe Bryant’s highest-scoring game. Wilt Chamberlain might be out of reach, but Kobe? I could do that.