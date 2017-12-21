Chipotle’s Rough 2017 Gets Even Worse As Reports Of Vomiting Employees Ushers In A Stock Plunge

12.20.17

A seemingly inescapable food safety crisis has once again plunged the once mighty Chipotle into the depths PR hell. From the looks of things, shareholders are losing faith in the chain’s ability to rebound.

Chipotle stock plunged 4.37% on Wednesday (the company’s largest decline in two months) in the wake of yet another illness issue at one of their locations. Employees and customers at a Los Angeles Chipotle restaurant were reportedly left with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea as an unwelcome add-on to their Chipotle experience.

“Ate there on Wednesday and symptoms started late the next day with nausea, stomach distress, diarrhea, and vomiting,” wrote one of the customers that piped up about their Pico Boulevard Chipotle experience on iwaspoisoned.com “I only linked it because a co-worker is having the same symptoms and that is what we had in common.”

