Getty Image

If you ever wanted to spark heated discussion and find out what makes people angry, share your odd feelings about fast food online. Better yet, create a “life hack” and share it with the opinionated masses so they can take note. They’ll either go out of their way to try it themselves and give you praise, or they’ll start hoping for your early demise in some sort of horrifying fast food accident.

Started asking the folks at Chipotle to individually package my ingredients so I can assemble it all at home. Am I weird? Or brilliant? pic.twitter.com/OUXbJH3c7g — Josh Williams (@jw) July 3, 2017

That’s what Josh Williams found out when he took a chance and shared the trick above after a recent visit to Chipotle. This would keep all the burritos and tacos in pristine condition, saving them from a soggy ride home and a disappointing evening in front of the TV with a fork and the intestines of your burrito strewn across a plate.

We livin in 2017, you in 2021 — Raverend Roadrunner (@Vinnyherreraa) July 3, 2017

Williams did his best to explain his position to Buzzfeed and why this sort of request isn’t too odd for his living situation. When you have kids, a busy wife, and you live somewhere in the middle of nowhere, you have to hope people will get creative with you: