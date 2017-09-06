Chipotle has had a tough run in the past couple of years, with a string of food poisoning cases hampering the restaurant’s push for real fresh ingredients in their food. They’ve tried many things to turn the tides of the bad press, including free burritos, introducing “clean” tortillas, and introducing dessert to the menu. There’s also apparently a secret menu you have to try, but their latest addition might make you forget everything judging from previous reactions.
As we reported during the summer, Chipotle was testing a release for their own queso, finally fulfilling a longtime request and jumping on the bandwagon of putting queso on just about everything. After making its debut at the restaurant’s test kitchen, Chipotle is now unleashing it on their restaurants around the nation and they’ve made sure it is up to their current standards with only high quality ingredients:
“Although queso was the number one requested menu item, we never added it to our menu before now because we wouldn’t use the industrial additives used in most quesos,” Chipotle CEO and Founder Steve Ells said in a statement. “Additives make typical queso very consistent and predictable, but are not at all in keeping with our food culture. Our queso may vary slightly depending on the characteristics of the aged cheddar cheese used in each batch, but using only real ingredients is what makes our food so delicious.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With