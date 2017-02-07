‘Chocolate Tasting’ Is A Job Now And You Can Apply Immediately

Paramount

Remember when you were a kid and your parents told you that your dreams of one day earning your living by tasting chocolate were never going to come true and that you’d have to go to college and then become an actuary or something? Once again, your parents were wrong, because eating chocolate is now an actual job. This is not a drill.

Here’s the deal: Mondelez International — the company behind your favorite confections, from Cadbury to Oreo — has just put out an ad on LinkedIn asking for part-time workers to eat chocolate part-time at their headquarters in Surrey, Great Britain.

Interested? Here’s what you’d need to do:

Be able to taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback.

Work within a team of panelists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste.

Use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products and aid in the discrimination between products.

Be consistent in the results given.

Know the ethical and legal compliance responsibilities of the position; raise questions and concerns when faced with an ethical or compliance issue; apply integrity in all aspects of professional conduct.

Chocolate tasters are key in helping Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world.

What kind of education do you need for this kind of job? Do you need four years experience as a chocolate taster? Nope! All you need is a passion for confectionary and the ability to be honest. Do you work well in a team? Even better! Now, one more important question: Are you available for approximately seven and a half hours between Tuesday and Thursday? If that answer is yes, you should probably stop reading and go apply right now.

(Via The Sun)