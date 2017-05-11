Dock To Dish, Can High End Chefs Save The Ocean? | UPROXX Reports

05.11.17

Chrissy Teigen, the supermodel that Twitter both needs and deserves, is fond of food. She loves fast food, slow food, and everything in between, including a strange thing she does with Doritos in which she licks all the flavor dust off the chips — like some kind of snack food Bunnicula — and then returns the depleted corn crisps back into the bag. (How did this tidbit not make it into “All Of Me”?) Ready for another interesting “things Chrissy Teigen eats” factoid? She has the same dinner every day. And it’s cooked by her mom. Her mom!

Last month, the queen of the clapback gave Refinery 29 an interview in which she described exactly what she eats every night and how she has to force her poor, beleaguered mother (who, let’s be honest, is probably living her best life living with Teigen and Legend and all of us would switch places with her yesterday) to finely mince garlic and cook up a branzino for her.

From RF29:

She said, “I have one whole fish every night, covered in garlic and olive oil, stuffed with lemons and rosemary. And I eat it every single night. So I go, ‘Mom! Guess what time it is?’ And she gets all sad and she goes: ‘Fish timeeee.’ Cuz she knows she has to finely mince the garlic, which takes forever.”

