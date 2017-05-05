Ranking The 5 Most Outrageous Fast Food Items of All Time

Cinco de Mayo Food Deals: Where To Find The Best Specials

05.05.17 48 mins ago
Cinco de Mayo Food Deals

Get ready friends, Cinco de Mayo is on a Friday this year. That means you have no excuse for missing out on margaritas, Coronas, and every cheese and salsa-covered form of Mexican fare. Even if you don’t want to get tipsy on tequila and Tecate, you can still take advantage of the various Cinco de Mayo food deals and drink specials at restaurants all across the US.

Here we go!

Bahama Breeze

Visit any Bahama Breeze location to get $5 margaritas. On top of that, many locations are also celebrating the day with outdoor Cinco de Mayo parties where you can purchase $5 margaritas, $3 beers, and two-for-$5 tacos and empanadas.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

The popular chain restaurant might not be known for its Mexican food, but that didn’t stop them from offering a $5.99 Cinco de Mayo taco special (two tacos, chips, and salsa).

Charlie Brown’s Steakhouse

Stop into Charlie Brown’s Steakhouse today to get $4 Coronas and $5 dollars margaritas all day.

Chili’s

If you stop by the popular restaurant chain, you can purchase a special Cinco de Mayo cup. For only $5, you can have it filled with your favorite beer or a margarita.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo by offering drink specials all night. This includes frozen margaritas, floaters and various Mexican beers.

