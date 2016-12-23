Getty Image

When Claire Wineland was 13 years old, she went into a coma. She had a one percent chance of surviving, and she’d already lived three years beyond doctor expectations.

Claire has cystic fibrosis, a disease which causes a thick buildup of mucus in the lungs and other internal organs. It comes with a devastating prognosis: There is no cure and it’s progressive — meaning that eventually, it’s terminal. Growing up, Claire was always sick. Her childhood was filled with hospital stays, treatments, and surgeries. Death was not just some abstract idea, like it is for most kids, it was a tangible thing that she faced every day.

This would be more than many adults could bear, but Claire adjusted. Eventually, it was simply a part of her reality. And she was happy growing up. Even as doctors warned that she only had a few years to live, again and again.

Now 19, Claire continues to not only defy the odds by surviving but by launching a successful foundation to help families of children with CF. Because Claire is filled with a drive and passion to serve others.

I had the pleasure to interview Claire recently, and one thing you’re struck with when you talk to her is how present and passionate she is. Rarely is someone so young such an articulate, vibrant, and excellent speaker. Claire’s energy and compassion permeated every aspect of our conversation. And in the face of a tough disease and even tougher prognosis, Claire lives her life with humor and grace.

We talked about her work at the foundation, finding your passion, and living life to its fullest.