Unsplash

For many of us, supporting clean energy feels out of reach — especially if we live in an apartment or rent rooms. But there are easy ways to invest in renewable energy on a budget that will help you save money as you support a sustainable future.

Here are a simple switches you can put into practice today.

RENT RENEWABLE

Pay your own energy bill? Consider switching the source to wind or solar. Companies such as Arcadia Power — recently named a finalist by Fast Company for World Changing Ideas — make it super easy to invest in renewable energy. It takes ten minutes to sign up, and because of the “Share and Save” option, you can slash your energy bill every time you inspire another friend to switch. You can also research whether your current energy company offers a renewable energy option.