You CAN catch a cloud and pin it down. The nuns from The Sound of Music are about to have their minds blown.

When dating someone, it’s very important to get their egg order early on, because it’ll tell you who you’re dealing with. Like an adult who prefers their eggs scrambled probably had a parent leave them when they were very young. They have serious abandonment issues that they’ll transfer to you. Hard boiled, and you know you’re in for a perfectionist who always does their taxes three months in advance and will drive you insane with their cleanliness. If your date orders sunny side up? They’re a world traveler who sleeps with a different guy or gal at every port and probably has a nasty parasite from that trip to the Amazon last month. Then, there’s cloud eggs. If the person you’re dating orders those, well, you aren’t dating a mere mortal, friends. You’re dating a God.

For, you see, everyone searches the earth for runny yolks but no one wants runny egg whites. That’s gross. It’s the great dilemma we all face, a mystery of the universe that scientists have devoted their lives to study. How can we have fluffy egg whites that still have a perfectly runny yolks? HOW? More than one researcher has gone mad from it all, their decades of study culminating in them sewing the head of a chicken onto a pillow. BUT NO MORE.

Cloud eggs are here. A cloud egg is made by separating the yolk from the whites, then whipping the egg whites, putting them on a baking sheet, and baking them in the oven for a few minutes. Right at the end, you add back in the yolk for just a minute or two. And voila! You have the perfect runny egg with the fluffiest of all the egg whites cushioning it.