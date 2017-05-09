You CAN catch a cloud and pin it down. The nuns from The Sound of Music are about to have their minds blown.
For, you see, everyone searches the earth for runny yolks but no one wants runny egg whites. That’s gross. It’s the great dilemma we all face, a mystery of the universe that scientists have devoted their lives to study. How can we have fluffy egg whites that still have a perfectly runny yolks? HOW? More than one researcher has gone mad from it all, their decades of study culminating in them sewing the head of a chicken onto a pillow. BUT NO MORE.
Cloud eggs are here. A cloud egg is made by separating the yolk from the whites, then whipping the egg whites, putting them on a baking sheet, and baking them in the oven for a few minutes. Right at the end, you add back in the yolk for just a minute or two. And voila! You have the perfect runny egg with the fluffiest of all the egg whites cushioning it.
Scrambled eggs for life! (And no, neither of my parents abandoned me; they’ve been married for almost 40 years, so suck it with your bullshit theories.)