Photos From The Do LaB — The Coachella Venue Where Art, Movement, And Music Meet

04.21.17 30 mins ago

Juliana Bernstein

Juliana Bernstein comes from rock photography royalty. Her uncle is Joel Bernstein, whose iconic touring photographs of artists like Joni Mitchell, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, and Bob Dylan inspired Cameron Crowe’s imagery in Almost Famous.

“He gave me a Nikon camera when I was seven years old,” Juliana laughs. “He was like, ‘You’re going to do what I do.’”

Inspired by her uncle’s work, Juliana says that photography has always been her focus, her passion — especially where music intersects with art. It’s what drives her. And as a photographer on the team at Coachella’s Do LaB stage this year, she’s putting all her knowledge and passion to work.

Do LaB is known for being one of the wildest, coolest parties at Coachella. Their stages are works of art and their incorporation of water, music, and bold creativity bring people from all over the festival flocking. So check out these gorgeous photos Juliana took of weekend one, read her words, and run, don’t walk (though you might collect $200, just for food) directly to the Do LaB for weekend two.

TAGScoachellamusic festivalsphotographyTRAVEL

