Music festivals have come a long way from the dirty camping trips of mid-90s Lilith Fairs. Today you get a parade of supermodels on the job, super groups reuniting, and super foods at the ready. For the Uproxx Life crew, that last one is our jam — especially at Coachella.

We love food around here. So the chance to eat a path through a music festival sounds right up our alley. The food this year will not disappoint — from the simplest slices of pizza to a sugar bomb on a stick (in the form of a dipped waffle).

