All The Food You Missed Over Coachella's First Weekend

Music festivals have come a long way from the dirty camping trips of mid-90s Lilith Fairs. Today you get a parade of supermodels on the job, super groups reuniting, and super foods at the ready. For the Uproxx Life crew, that last one is our jam — especially at Coachella.

We love food around here. So the chance to eat a path through a music festival sounds right up our alley. The food this year will not disappoint — from the simplest slices of pizza to a sugar bomb on a stick (in the form of a dipped waffle).

Spicy Pie at Coachella is delicious at anytime of day 😋. 📸: @howyouglow

A post shared by CoachellaFood (@coachellafood) on

OH HELLO @coachella! Time to eat all the sweets! 🍦🍰🍭🍫🍩🍪 #EatAtCoachella

A post shared by letmeeatcake |👻ms.letmeeatcake (@letmeeatcake) on

