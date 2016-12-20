The cocktail world is full of creative, hard-working, enthusiastic bartenders willing to push the envelope with new and unique ideas. But, it’s also a world full of over-hyped trends that sweep across the nation in bars and pubs from New York to California.
Most trends are great at first, and then… not so much. They get diluted, played out, and quickly grow stale. We asked the pros which cocktail trends they’re ready to move on from.
All Jacket No Trousers
Many bartenders are tired of garnishes that are impractical for service, wasteful, and unsustainable. Bartenders are over the “‘all jacket, no trousers’ garnish game: the garnish arms race for Instagram, jumping the shark into the absurd, adorning mediocre (or worse) drinks,” says Chad Solomon of Midnight Rambler in Dallas.
Yo, I don’t know none of these bartenders! But seriously, that bloody Mary is hysterical.
I would totally order that bloody mary and I used to bartend at one of the best cocktail bars on the planet where, gasp, I had to wear a shirt and tie with slacks!
Also, a buddy of mine owns a bar here where you check your phone into a little locker at coat check when you walk in the place. I works there because it’s only a 12 seat bar.
cool story.
Good thing I’m old and crotchety. All of this stuff was news to me except the Bloody Mary stuff. If I wait 10 minutes for a drink I’m pissed