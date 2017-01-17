Shutterstock

Good news: Coffee will stunt your growth, just like your mother predicted! Better news: All that growth-stunting could actually be good for you because the stunting it’s doing is in your inflammation pathways. That’s according to a new study out of Stanford University which found that drinking more caffeine could actually fight the effects of aging, keeping you younger and healthier for longer.

According to Time, one of the biggest factors in age-related disorders is inflammation. What the researchers found, when they looked at older adults who weren’t suffering from one life-threatening illness or another, was that this group of people did something other groups didn’t: they drank caffeine.

From Time: