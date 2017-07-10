This Butchery Video Will Help You Finally Understand The Cuts Of A Beef

07.10.17 1 hour ago

Bon Appétit/YouTube

Walking into a butcher shop is an intimidating prospect. We’ve been largely disassociated from our meat processing over the last few decades — with cellophane and polystyrene packaging showcasing cuts of meat, all trimmed and ready to go. Add to that a fairly narrow selection of cuts available in our grocery stores, and many of us are left with a limited knowledge of the depth and complexity of a full side of beef.

With food culture becoming such a large part of modern life, there’s been a push to “know your food” — including where it’s from and how it’s processed. Bon Appétit understood this impulse and released a comprehensive video to break down (literally) of everything you need to know about a side of beef.

The video spares no part of the butchering process. The class opens with master butcher Jason Yang heaving the round, loin, rib, and chuck onto his butcher block. Yang walks us through the breakdown of muscle, sinew, and bone of each of the four main sections on his half steer. Yang also offers a handy voice-over guide to some of the best ways to prepare the cuts in a general setting — as in, braising the shank a la osso buco or roasting the femur for its marrow. Besides a crash course in cuts, knowing how best to use those cuts is the most valuable part of the video.

What becomes shockingly evident immediately is the sheer amount of cuts and meat in a side of beef. The round alone produces eight cuts of meat. One of the most interesting is the often chef and butcher only cut — the Oyster Steak. Yang calls it a “very tender, juicy, tasty little cut that’s actually a nice butcher’s cut that we normally take home.” We know what we’re asking for the next time we hit the butcher.

Bon Appétit/YouTube

Around The Web

TAGSBeefBUTCHERCOOKINGFOODmeatvideo

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 4 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 7 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 7 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 7 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP