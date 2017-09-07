Exploring The Art Of Travel With Conan O’Brien As Your Guide

Conan O’Brien changed the late night game in many ways. Perhaps one of the most significant is his inclusion of globetrotting adventures. Hitting the streets of LA or New York to ask dumb (and staged) questions to out of place Americans was never O’Brien’s style. Instead, he hops on a plane and hits the streets of a city where he’s out of place. He finds the quirks, eats the food, and talks to people. Essentially Conan O’Brien is Rick Steves for the late night crowd.

With that in mind, we thought we’d mine Team Coco’s Instagram feed and let O’Brien be our de facto tour guide. It turns out that the redheaded madman is a great traveler and guide. There’s plenty of food, iconic sights, and that perfect balance of joy, frustration, and absurdity that makes travel so soul enriching.

So, let’s allow Conan O’Brien take the wheel on your next globetrotting adventure with these pics from his own travels.