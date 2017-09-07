Exploring The Art Of Travel With Conan O’Brien As Your Guide

TBS

Conan O’Brien changed the late night game in many ways. Perhaps one of the most significant is his inclusion of globetrotting adventures. Hitting the streets of LA or New York to ask dumb (and staged) questions to out of place Americans was never O’Brien’s style. Instead, he hops on a plane and hits the streets of a city where he’s out of place. He finds the quirks, eats the food, and talks to people. Essentially Conan O’Brien is Rick Steves for the late night crowd.

With that in mind, we thought we’d mine Team Coco’s Instagram feed and let O’Brien be our de facto tour guide. It turns out that the redheaded madman is a great traveler and guide. There’s plenty of food, iconic sights, and that perfect balance of joy, frustration, and absurdity that makes travel so soul enriching.

So, let’s allow Conan O’Brien take the wheel on your next globetrotting adventure with these pics from his own travels.

ISRAEL & PALESTINE

When in Tel-Aviv… #ConanIsrael A post shared by CONAN (@teamcoco) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Conan was just in Israel and Palestine sharing hookahs with Palestinians, playing beach games with Israelis, and eating plenty of hummus. O’Brien took some time to visit the Dead Sea to soak in the sun, get covered in mud, and read Garfield in Hebrew while floating around. Seems like a great way to spend a little vacation time.

And not to be out Irish’d, O’Brien dropped into the famous Tel Aviv Irish pub, Molly Blooms for a pint of the dark stuff. Oh, and did we mention there was plenty of hummus?

#TBT Just yesterday when I was covered in mud at the #DeadSea. #ConanIsrael A post shared by CONAN (@teamcoco) on Aug 31, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

This is my 7th day in #Israel, my body is 62% hummus. #ConanIsrael A post shared by CONAN (@teamcoco) on Aug 31, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Smoking #hookah and making friends in the West Bank. #Bethlehem #Palestine A post shared by CONAN (@teamcoco) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

MEXICO

The Mexican people are funny, kind and my favorite part of #ConanMexico. 🇲🇽 #mexico #cdmx A post shared by CONAN (@teamcoco) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:58pm PST

Our relationship with Mexico is more fraught now than it has been for almost a century. Enter everyone’s favorite late night host to help build some bridges instead of walls.

O’Brien went down Mexico way recently and talked to people. The highlight of his time down there came from the connections he formed. O’Brien walked the streets meeting his fans, played a little futbol, and sampled some delicious eats.

The moment I became a #futbol God. #ConanMexico #mexico #parque #pilares ⚽️🇲🇽 A post shared by CONAN (@teamcoco) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

Muchas gracias #JorgeRamos for the great discussion and lunch. I wish you would have talked me out of the hot sauce. 🔥#ConanMexico A post shared by CONAN (@teamcoco) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:04pm PST