The average person will take the bulk of their professional photographs in school. Every awkward stage will be recorded for posterity in an unnecessarily large 8×10 image that someone in your family will be burdened with displaying. Does anyone really need a photo that large of a child with unfortunate hair and jack-o’-lantern teeth (even if it is future celeb Steve Buscemi)? The answer is no; wallet sizes are always sufficient. Unless, you’re an officer of some sort.

Indiana conservation officer Levi Knach posed for staff photos in front of a blue background and an image of a waving American flag. Pretty standard stuff…until you factor in the dog. The photo has gone viral because of the enthusiasm of his trusty K-9 sidekick, Kenobi. Unlike most of us, Kenobi found the photo experience so exhilarating he just had to spiritedly vent those feeling via his tongue. Image after image shows Knach getting his face all licked up by his partner, which we can assume is unusual in Indiana State Park’s staff photos.