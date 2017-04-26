Christian Winkler

Cooking meat can seem intimidating. We all want to feel as sexy as Salt Bae in the kitchen, but more often than not we feel like the Swedish Chef from the Muppets (with our hands just grabbing at random objects as we try desperately to make something edible). Marinades, temperatures, grills — if you don’t know what you’re doing, you can can easily mess up a nice cut of steak, and have to hang your head in shame forever. Once you’ve messed up once, your confidence falters. Your meat cooking flashbacks go into effect every time the scent of a good burger wafts your way.

Luckily, Chef Christian Winkler is here to save us from ourselves and teach us how to make delicious meat in all sorts of creative ways. Winkler’s videos at Cook With Me.at will walk you through different recipes step-by-step while tantalizing you with sexy music and close up shots of the good stuff. I was able to ask Winkler some questions about how he turned into a meat cooking God, and he was kind enough to provide some of his videos and photos for us all to drool over.

Check out some of his awesome recipe videos below and get ready to impress all you loved ones with your new meat prowess in the kitchen.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Why did you decide to start Cook With Me.at?

It’s been my dream to write a cookbook. But nobody would give me the chance to do so, because who is Christian Winkler? So I started to make videos. This soon became more fun than coming up with the recipes. I receive feedback just a few seconds after uploading a video, and I love the direct contact with people. Today making videos (with filming and editing) is as fun for me as the actual cooking!

And the best thing is that now I finally am fulfilling my dream to write a cook book, of course about meat, bbq, and grilling.

How did you become so adept at cooking meat? And what’s your background with cooking?

I love meat! And not only because of the taste. Because you can prepare it in so many different ways, and it gives you endless opportunities. I went to culinary school and worked a few years as a chef. After studying and now working for almost 10 years in advertising, COOK WITH ME.AT is just the perfect way to share my passion about cooking.