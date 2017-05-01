Valtech/Wonder Workshop

If we want to invest in the next generation, it’s vital that STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education is started at a young age. Early STEM intervention teaches kids creativity, hand-eye coordination, detail-oriented skills, and ingenuity. It also helps kids think through and combat challenges, while teaching them that they have the capability to invent their own solutions.

STEM education leads to more children thriving in science and math which will lead to more qualified adults stepping into STEM careers. This is good news for our future innovators: According to the U. S. Department of Commerce, STEM occupations are growing at 17%, while other occupations are only growing at 9.8%.

While it’s important that young students are exposed to STEM in a school setting, it’s just as important that they encounter STEM at home. This will encourage them to seek out science and math tracks in school, and will hopefully lead to more diversity in the workforce.

One fantastic way to get young minds enthused about STEM is through toys — which give children an introduction to big concepts while encouraging them to play. We decided to take a closer look at a few favorites:

Magna-Tect Rowan and her Magna-Tiles robot! #magnatiles #math #science #creativity By Magna-Tect Dad @tony_dickinson A post shared by Magna-Tiles by Valtech (@magnatiles) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:05am PST

These tiles help kids develop patterning, shape recognition, building, and motor skills. The magnets in them make it harder for them to crash and fall apart so your kid is bound to feel less frustrated. Which is just a win all around. Unlike legos, they won’t murder your feet when you step on them, and the shapes allow creations to have a more artistic flair than other blocks. Which is going to make it so much easier for you to brag about your kid’s building prowess on Facebook.