Corina Rose

California native, Corina Rose is one of the people you find on social media and quickly conclude, “we could be friends in real life.” Her 35mm photography makes me feel like I’ve had similar memories. I scroll through them feeling as if I miss those moments and say to myself, “Oh, that was a beautiful day.”

The irony is that those aren’t my memories at all. This girl from up north is a Californian, and I’m settled almost a country away on the east coast. That’s what I find maybe most fascinating about Rose’s photography — her ability to evoke memories that are, technically, not ours, though we have all had similar ones. Corina captures the small moments in life that pass by so quickly — the steam from a hot cup of coffee, the moon filtering through the leaves, and the way the sunlight hits the ocean at a certain time of day.

I had the chance to speak to Corina about her introduction into photography and about the future of film photos.