Every year Deutsche Bank releases their Mapping The World Prices index. This is a book of charts that looks at the price of goods and services and relates that to the general quality of life around the world. It’s jammed with numbers and prices in big spreadsheets that are honestly dizzying to look at. This year, one chart stood out to us: The analyst at Deutsche Bank calculated the average price of a beer in cities around the world.
The report cites the cost of “one beer in a neighborhood pub.” That’s a proper 500ml (16.9oz) beer too. None of this American 12oz nonsense. Overall, the report listed 47 major cities around the world and the average cost for a beer in a central or “expat” district. We don’t want you getting a headache from looking a spreadsheet of beer prices (you should only be getting headaches from too much beer consumption). So we grabbed the top five most expensive and the five least expensive spots to buy a glass a beer and made this handy list for you to peruse. Enjoy!
THE FIVE MOST EXPENSIVE CITIES FOR A BEER
5. Boston, MA
The average cost for a beer in Boston is $7.20. Boston is known for some great Irish pubs, where a pint of Guinness will run you around seven bucks, so these numbers feel right. There are also some grand craft breweries like Trillium serving some great, local beers. Either way, expect to pay a little more than average for a single beer in Boston.
Great article. Good to see Portugal still has cheap beer. I was 18 when I went to the Azores in the mid-nineties. I was paying 200 Escudos for a (very large) beer then (which came out to about $1.80 CDN). We went clubbing around Sao Miguel with friends of the family and had an incredible time.
I also seem to recall a co-worker coming back from vacation in Prague raving about how the beer was cheaper than the bottled water. The Czech’s do God’s work.
That’s awesome!
Yeah, Portugal is so inexpensive still. And the food, wine, beer, olive oil are all so good.
Prague is my jam. Between there and most of Germany, there isn’t a better part of the world for great, cheap beer.