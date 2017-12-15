Here’s Where To Get Free Food For National Cupcake Day [UPDATING]

Cupcakes are the perfect dessert. For one thing, you don’t need a bowl, dish, or even a utensil to eat one. They are handheld and small enough that you won’t feel bad about eating two (or six) in one sitting. Also, frosting. If it suits your taste, you can lick all the frosting off before you eat the cake portion. Or, if you’re not an oddball, you can make sure you get at least a little portion of frosting in each bite.

Did you know that Winston Churchill was the first person to say that cupcakes aren’t complete without frosting? Who know that on top of being a British hero, Churchill was also a dessert innovator? In honor of the British Bulldog and the treat he loved, we celebrate National Cupcake Today (December 15th) with deals and freebies aplenty.

Check them all out below.

Baked by Melissa

New York City’s Baked by Melissa is offering a buy 3 25-packs and get one free to celebrate the holiday. What better reason to buy cupcakes for your whole office? On top of that, the first 100 customers at each location receive a free Hot Cocoa Cupcake or Christmas Cookies & Milk Cupcakes.

