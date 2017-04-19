We Promise It's Easy To Conserve Water

04.19.17

The average American produces 4.5 pounds of trash per day. That’s insane! Mitigate the madness by following these three steps to slashing your trash in half:

STEP 1: TAKE A TRASH AUDIT

Landfills use up precious land, energy, and water. Dumpster dive in your own trash bin to learn what you use—and throw away—the most. You might be surprised at the biggest culprit. From granola wrappers that you can’t recycle to plastic-lined cartons, take stock of what you are trashing and research simple swaps. TOMs toothpaste, for example, comes in a tube you can recycle using ecocycle, and many packaged (and processed) beans, grains, and spices can be found in the bulk section of your grocery store.

