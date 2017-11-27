Pay It Forward This Cyber Monday By Shopping At These Charitable Sites

#Cyber Monday #Amazon
Features Writer
11.27.17

Shutterstock

Imagine how much good could’ve come if just a portion of Amazon’s bank-busting Black Friday revenue would’ve gone to charity. Turns out, that’s not just an idealistic fantasy. As online shoppers everywhere ready their phones and laptops to catch the best possible deals online this Cyber Monday, you can do a little good while you fill up your virtual carts.

To make being charitable as easy as possible in today’s digital age, here’s a list of some online retailers that let you donate money to good causes while you take care of your virtual shopping spree.

AmazonSmile

Amazon

We already mentioned how the world’s largest online retailer made a billion dollars this past Black Friday, so it’s likely that it’ll do equally big numbers this Cyber Monday. While the chances are high you’ll be picking up something from the online superstore, you can do some good while you’re there, too. Simply type Smile.Amazon.com and while logged into your existing Amazon account, simply select the charity of your choice.

Then, Amazon will donate .5% of the purchase price from all eligible items you buy — excluding tax and shipping cost. While it might not seem like much, they’ve managed to donate a whopping $62 million to their combined charities just as of August of this year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cyber Monday#Amazon
TAGSAMAZONcyber mondayGiving Week

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP