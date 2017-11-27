Pay It Forward This Cyber Monday By Shopping At These Charitable Sites

Shutterstock

Imagine how much good could’ve come if just a portion of Amazon’s bank-busting Black Friday revenue would’ve gone to charity. Turns out, that’s not just an idealistic fantasy. As online shoppers everywhere ready their phones and laptops to catch the best possible deals online this Cyber Monday, you can do a little good while you fill up your virtual carts.

To make being charitable as easy as possible in today’s digital age, here’s a list of some online retailers that let you donate money to good causes while you take care of your virtual shopping spree.

AmazonSmile

Amazon

We already mentioned how the world’s largest online retailer made a billion dollars this past Black Friday, so it’s likely that it’ll do equally big numbers this Cyber Monday. While the chances are high you’ll be picking up something from the online superstore, you can do some good while you’re there, too. Simply type Smile.Amazon.com and while logged into your existing Amazon account, simply select the charity of your choice.

Then, Amazon will donate .5% of the purchase price from all eligible items you buy — excluding tax and shipping cost. While it might not seem like much, they’ve managed to donate a whopping $62 million to their combined charities just as of August of this year.