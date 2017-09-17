This Dad Seeing Color For The First Time Is The Best Thing You’ll Watch All Year

09.16.17

If there’s one thing that makes most dads get uncomfortable, it’s when they’re in the spotlight. Like on birthdays, when the whole family takes a minute to celebrate them instead of depending and relying on them as a father and provider, like usual. It’s a personal favorite practice of mine to watch dads open presents, because they get so flustered pretending to be casual about it, when really inside of every grownup is still a little kid, eager to have the surprise of a great present.

Well, apparently one dad got the present to top them all, when his family pooled their resources to give him the gift of sight. 66-year-old body-builder William Reed was born color blind, and this weekend his family posted a video of their father receiving the pricey Enchroma glasses as a gift, putting them on while thinking they’re just a random pair of sunglasses, and experiencing the glory that is color for the first time in his entire life. It’s a moving clip, and it kinda puts whatever you got your dad for his birthday this year to shame.

Here’s what his wife wrote about the video:

