Deianeira Ford was taking her two young children to the Dairy Queen in Zion, IL as a treat when her nice afternoon turned into a bigoted nightmare. Ford’s order was messed up and when the owner refused to fix it, she asked for her money back. That’s when the owner, James Crichton, became irate. He gave her the money back but began spewing racial hatred at the young mother and her children.

“He called me and my children n***; he said I can go back to where I came from,” Ford told The Washington Post in an interview.

“He took out his flip phone and he said he would take a picture and put it on Facebook because he wants to show the world what kind of n***s he has to deal with. Then he shut the window and walked away.”

It’s the kind of story that seems to be surfacing more and more as of late, and one in which (often) no justice is ever seen. But in this case, protesting and social media made a difference.