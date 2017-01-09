Deianeira Ford was taking her two young children to the Dairy Queen in Zion, IL as a treat when her nice afternoon turned into a bigoted nightmare. Ford’s order was messed up and when the owner refused to fix it, she asked for her money back. That’s when the owner, James Crichton, became irate. He gave her the money back but began spewing racial hatred at the young mother and her children.
“He called me and my children n***; he said I can go back to where I came from,” Ford told The Washington Post in an interview.
“He took out his flip phone and he said he would take a picture and put it on Facebook because he wants to show the world what kind of n***s he has to deal with. Then he shut the window and walked away.”
It’s the kind of story that seems to be surfacing more and more as of late, and one in which (often) no justice is ever seen. But in this case, protesting and social media made a difference.
A #DairyQueen franchise owner in #Zion, IL, has been accused not only of calling a #mother and her #children #racialslurs but ‘proudly’ admitting to it. Deianeira Ford posted about the incident on Facebook, saying that the owner had become belligerent after she asked for a $5 refund because she had not received all the #food she ordered. According to Ford, the owner responded to the request by calling her and her children #racialslurs. A police officer who arrived on the scene said that the man “#proudly admitted” to using the slurs and said that he would “be happy to go to #jail over the issue.” However, the store owner, #JimCrichton, has denied the claims categorically. “It’s 99 percent lies. This is blown so far out of proportion it’s stupid,” he told the News-Sun. “Her order was confusing, and I told her, ‘Here’s your money back.’ This is so far blown out of proportion.” UPDATE: Chrichton did issue an apology on Friday. “I take full responsibility of my actions,” he said in a statement. “As the owner of this restaurant, I should be a model for others. My actions were inexcusable and unacceptable.” Dairy Queen also issued a statement Friday, calling Crichton’s actions “inexcusable, reprehensible, [and] unacceptable” and stating that the Dairy Queen location would be closed and would not reopen until someone else besides Crichton was heading it up. #buyblack #supportblackbusiness #rbg #problack #foodforthought #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlsrock #blackisbeautiful #blackexcellence
