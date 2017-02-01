Ranking The 5 Most Outrageous Fast Food Items of All Time

Danny Trejo’s Next Food Venture Is Everyone’s Favorite Fried Treat

01.31.17

If you don’t know Danny Trejo by name, you probably know him by looks. You’ve definitely seen him at some point. His Internet Movie Database page lists well over 300 credits and he’s had big roles in a zillion popular films and television shows.

The 72 year-old is known for playing rugged, tough guys in a variety of films, including: Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Machete, and Bad Ass. He’s cemented his place in Hollywood as one of the most sought after character actors. There’s more than enough work for Trejo on the big screen, but somehow he still found time to open a chain of Taco restaurants and now he has his sights set on another fast food favorite.

In early January, we reported that he’d be opening a taco restaurant fittingly called “Trejo’s Tacos.” Well, true to his word, he did. On top of that, he also opened Trejo’s Cantina, a casual Mexican spot. You can also find his food truck, Trejo’s Truck roaming around the Los Angeles area. He’s already as saturated in the food business as he is in the movie business.

The food bug must have caught him because he has decided not to stop with Mexican food. Next up? According to Eater it’s donuts. That’s the next logical food empire, right? If Homer Simpson taught us anything, life is better with donuts. Machete must feel the same way.

