Killing a hangover is no easy task. Sure, we could all drink less, but that would make sobbing in the tub while fully-clothed seem a little weird. Besides, drinking is fun and it gives us the courage to tell our grandparents to f*ck off if they start getting racist. In other words, booze is mandatory around the holidays and it’s worth suffering a debilitating hangover or twelve. Is it possible former soccer megastar and professional handsome fellow David Beckham has a way for us to get soused without the agony? Let’s hear him out.

Posh’s husband engaged in a bit of advertorial-style chat with GQ a few months back and right off the hop Becks was asked for his go-to hangover cure. The answer he provided is actually quite reasonable, although your mileage may vary.

Beckham’s personal hangover cure is to take an Alka Seltzer tablet before bed and to devour a bacon sandwich in the morning. “My granddad told me to do that.”

It’s not all that useful to the vegetarian lushes out there, but for those who can have pork on their fork, it’s a sexy proposition. A weekend where I get loaded and then eat a bacon sandwich in the morning? Can do! We admit that getting said advice from a guy who looks like he only eats abdominal muscles for breakfast, lunch and dinner might not be the only option, so let’s do a friendly lil’ roundup of other celebrity “hangover” cures.

Perpetually-filmed chef Anthony Bourdain also has a hangover cure that you might find easy to stomach: “Aspirin, cold Coca-Cola, smoke a joint, eat some spicy Sichuan food — works every time.”

If you’re less keen on pot, bacon and all sorts of other things that make daytime TV more fun, there’s also the time-honored tradition of downing Pedialyte. According to Cosmo, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell have been known to chug the drink (which is essentially Gatorade for infants) when in need of hydration. Babies might also drink it to cure their hangovers, but none have returned our calls.

Of course, there’s no reason why you need to go with a hangover cure that’s low-impact and lets your body melt into the couch. Christian Bale seems to find running to be the proper way to shake off your cloud of self-induced torture. “It’s hideous for a few minutes but it does cure it,” shared the actor.

We recommend consulting with your physician or your higher power before attempting all these options at once. Do you have your own cure? Reveal the magic formula in the comments and save us all.

(Via GQ and BroBible)