Detroit is a symbol of America and it’s fall from economic grace is oft-cited as a harbinger of America’s own downward spiral and lack of vision for the future. Or at least that’s been the national narrative.

The people of Detroit called bullshit on that notion and started rebuilding their city after everyone else gave up on them. Suddenly urban farms were being tilled into empty lots, pop up restaurants started slinging plates from plywood shelters, and the city started to take on a whole new identity. The world has quickly taken note — because if there’s one thing we all love it’s a great comeback story.

Now, Detroit has been getting press as one of the best food cities in North America. That’s right, not just the U.S.A., all of North America. National Geographic just put the city on its list of the “Unexpected Cities for the Food Lover” — the only spot it featured on our continent.

This came on the heels of the New York Times listing Detroit at number nine on its list of “52 Place to Go in 2017.”