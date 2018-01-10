Diet Coke Is Going After LaCroix With New Flavors And A New Can

Coca Cola

Diet Coke has been a mainstay of the soda game for years. But the beverage game has changed, and Coke has been forced to change with it. Still, that’s only been minor, until now.

Coke has announced a massive switch to their beloved Diet Coke, according to Buzzfeed. First of all, Diet Coke Cherry and Diet Coke With Lime are only on Amazon now, sorry. In their place are four new flavors: Feisty Cherry, Ginger Lime, Twisted Mango, and Zesty Blood Orange, plus the original. And they now come in slimmer, taller cans, each with the silver and a distinct colorful stripe.

The new flavors and packaging are designed to appeal to, who else, Millennials:

“We love the essence of Diet Coke and we don’t want to throw it away — just modernize it so we can re-express it for a new generation of fans,” said Rafael Acevedo, Coca-Cola North America’s group director for Diet Coke, in an interview with BuzzFeed News. He compared it to how the James Bond franchise, which “had a winning formula,” needed an update and came up with a “rougher, more personable” Bond with Daniel Craig.

We’re not sure putting Coke in Red Bull-esque cans is quite the same reinvention, but hey, whatever analogy works. Nobody is quite coming out and saying “LaCroix,” but it’s been an increasing obsession among a beverage industry wondering how the cult Midwest seltzer brand suddenly made a return after years of mostly being found in food co-ops and specialty shops. Coke obviously would like a piece of the LaCroix game, but whether it can grab it is another question. Maybe they can start by explaining what makes their cherries so feisty.

(via Buzzfeed)