In Praise Of Dining’s Hottest Trend: Eating Alone

#Food
Senior Contributor
11.08.17

Unsplash

Restaurants are all about the social experience, we’re told. They’re a must-visit with friends — brunches! group dining! Sunday funday! You can even be seated immediately, if you’re willing to share a table with strangers. Nobody explicitly says “dining alone is for losers,” but when Steve Martin makes an extended, painfully funny joke about it, you know there’s a social taboo at play. Well friends, there shouldn’t be. I think dining alone is a joy and the numbers are slowly starting to side with me.

The Waitrose Survey, a vast, sprawling look at how the British eat, found that 78% of respondents saw dining alone as more socially acceptable than it was five years ago (sadly, 46% have still never dined out alone). Americans are a bit ahead of the trend, but it’s often chalked up to the increasing number of diners enraptured by a device rather than real humans. I see how that feels like a harbinger of the apocalypse, but even a silent meal with a device satisfies something we all need: An oasis of quiet.

When I first moved out of my parents’ house and to a city, I didn’t know many people. I had a crappy job, a roommate who was rapidly becoming an ex-friend, no social life to speak of, and most of my at-home entertainment involved staring at a screen. At the same time, for the first time in what felt like years, I had no commitments. Bar my commute and my job, my time was my own. Open. Expansive. That’s rare and I wanted to celebrate it.

Unsplash

Around The Web

TOPICS#Food
TAGSdiningFOODfood trends

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP