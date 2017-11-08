In Praise Of Dining’s Hottest Trend: Eating Alone

Unsplash

Restaurants are all about the social experience, we’re told. They’re a must-visit with friends — brunches! group dining! Sunday funday! You can even be seated immediately, if you’re willing to share a table with strangers. Nobody explicitly says “dining alone is for losers,” but when Steve Martin makes an extended, painfully funny joke about it, you know there’s a social taboo at play. Well friends, there shouldn’t be. I think dining alone is a joy and the numbers are slowly starting to side with me.

The Waitrose Survey, a vast, sprawling look at how the British eat, found that 78% of respondents saw dining alone as more socially acceptable than it was five years ago (sadly, 46% have still never dined out alone). Americans are a bit ahead of the trend, but it’s often chalked up to the increasing number of diners enraptured by a device rather than real humans. I see how that feels like a harbinger of the apocalypse, but even a silent meal with a device satisfies something we all need: An oasis of quiet.

When I first moved out of my parents’ house and to a city, I didn’t know many people. I had a crappy job, a roommate who was rapidly becoming an ex-friend, no social life to speak of, and most of my at-home entertainment involved staring at a screen. At the same time, for the first time in what felt like years, I had no commitments. Bar my commute and my job, my time was my own. Open. Expansive. That’s rare and I wanted to celebrate it.