My only memory of going to camp was when my parents sent me to a YMCA day camp, and I was the kid who dropped the bottom of her bathing suit down the pit toilet, only to have to wear it after it was fished out and rinsed. Also of note: I got second-degree sunburns while wearing it at the beach later that day. Naturally, between the poop suit and the blisters, I don’t have great camp memories. But, I think Dirtybird Campout is the event that could heal the scars on my psyche. And, even if it didn’t, it would still be fun as hell.

Called “the festival version of Wet Hot American Summer” by Magnetic Magazine, the event is the brainchild of underground music label Dirtybird Records. Founded in 2005 by Claude VonStroke, the company makes “tech funk” for dance music fans. And, their campout goes big. This is no half-assed festival camping. Not to go too Stefon, but this place has everything: Archery, ghost stories, slip-n-slide, alcohol, sack races, bingo, late night movies, hikes, yoga, tie-dying, capture the flag, wood carving, kickball, and so much more. Seriously, the only classic aspect of camp they don’t provide is a camp girlfriend or boyfriend.

Plus there’s the music. Among the headliners this year were araabMUZIK, Danny Daze, Egyptian Lover, Daddy Kev, and Mija. It was the largest lineup in the short history of the campout.

We have gathered up pics from the 2017 West Coast campout to show you what you missed. But, don’t worry, when you develop raging FOMO, remind yourself that there is an East Coast campout come February and start making plans to hit it.

