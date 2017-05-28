Disney

It’s been a rather busy Memorial Day Weekend at Disney’s U.S. parks. (Not that it’s ever a ghost town.) In addition to unveiling their Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! tower drop ride on Saturday at at Disney’s California Adventure and scaring the sh*t out of a local reporter on live TV, Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort officially opened their ambitious Pandora – The World of Avatar portion of the theme park. There are rides and golden statues of James Cameron and all that good stuff (legal note: one of those things might not be true true), but one of the Avatar themed area’s biggest curiosities has wound up being a beverage.

As investigated by The Verge, among the treats available to enjoy is a fascinating beverage that looks like it was invented in an underground bunker by toy manufacturers during the Bush Sr. administration. The neon drink known as the “Night Blossom” is a brand of novelty presentation that manages to come across like an alternate universe rival to Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino.

Disney

The Night Blossom, located on the left in the image above, is billed as “Na’vi-inspired refreshment” served up at the drink stand Pongo Pongo. (Kayfabe has it that the drink stand is run by an ex-pat that never wanted to leave the alien world.) What does it contain? Sensible question. Coming in at the price of $5.99, the Night Blossom contains a “mixture of Limeade with Apple and Desert Pear flavors topped with Passion Fruit Boba Balls.” You musn’t forget Boba Balls in your drinking plans.

For those of you that are interested in seeing what the Avatar-themed portion of the park looks like outside its beverages, take a gander below at Disney’s big showcase.

Walk on the wild side in Pandora – The World of Avatar at @WaltDisneyWorld. #VisitPandora pic.twitter.com/zrgyzZdmZ4 — Disney (@Disney) May 27, 2017

(Via The Verge)