Disney Is Adding SFX To Your Desserts Now

If you’ve been anywhere that combines alcohol and childhood fun in recent times — think Dave & Busters, Disney World, or that one hipster bar in your hometown — you’ve seen the glowing drinks. You know what I’m talking about. Little plastic ice cubes fitted with LED lights that can be set to a variety of colors and patterns to make you feel like you’re drinking a cocktail in a futuristic dystopian bar. No matter that it costs more money or you now have a collection of sticky LED ice cubes fished from the bottom of drained cocktails. It’s cool in the moment!

In case you have no idea what I’m talking about because you hate fun and/or large crowds of drunk people, here’s me partaking of a $10 ‘Dagobah Swamp Juice’ at Star Wars Galactic Nights back in May, because Disney knows a mark when they see one.

