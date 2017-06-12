Disney Is Adding SFX To Your Desserts Now

06.12.17 1 hour ago

Walt Disney Company

If you’ve been anywhere that combines alcohol and childhood fun in recent times — think Dave & Busters, Disney World, or that one hipster bar in your hometown — you’ve seen the glowing drinks. You know what I’m talking about. Little plastic ice cubes fitted with LED lights that can be set to a variety of colors and patterns to make you feel like you’re drinking a cocktail in a futuristic dystopian bar. No matter that it costs more money or you now have a collection of sticky LED ice cubes fished from the bottom of drained cocktails. It’s cool in the moment!

In case you have no idea what I’m talking about because you hate fun and/or large crowds of drunk people, here’s me partaking of a $10 ‘Dagobah Swamp Juice’ at Star Wars Galactic Nights back in May, because Disney knows a mark when they see one.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS4-Mm8l5VR/?taken-by=mildlyamused83

Around The Web

TAGSCOTTON CANDYdessertDISNEY WORLDsweet treats

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP