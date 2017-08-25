A Look At The Halloween-Themed Desserts Hitting Disney Parks This Year

Disney

It might still be the sweltering dog days of summer, but Halloween is just around the corner. Theme park fans of all ages will soon be flocking to Florida and California to partake in autumn festivities. The brave will head to Universal Studios for the terrifying Halloween Horror Nights, but what about the rest of us? If you love Halloween but hate jump scares, Walt Disney is serving up their annual Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. The event began back in the fall of 1995 after the success of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party event and has gained more followers each year since.

So what exactly does Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween include for those willing to shell out almost $100USD per ticket? First of all, Disney is nothing if not a foodie heaven. There are blogs and Instagram accounts solely dedicated to photographing Disney’s cuisine. From drinks to desserts, Disney Parks will sprinkle a heavy dose of theming over everything guests consume this Halloween. Here’s a quick guide of what’s being offered:

Haunted Mansion Chocolate Tarts

Walt Disney Company

Start out with these Haunted Mansion themed treats. Each of the four chocolate tarts is available at a different location in the Magic Kingdom, making this almost a scavenger hunt. You can at least tell yourself that you’re walking off the calories as you traverse the park to complete your collection. From left to right: Storybook Treats in Fantasyland sells the chocolate tart filled with lemon curd, strawberry compote and topped with strawberry mousse, Liberty Square Market is where you’ll find the chocolate tart filled with chocolate ganache and topped with peanut butter icing, Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland has the raspberry compote and topped with white chocolate mousse tart, and Aloha Isle in Adventureland sells the tart filled with chocolate ganache and topped with Oreo panna cotta.

Jack Skellington Parfait & Pumpkin Mickey Waffles

Walt Disney Company

Liberty Square will also have Jack Skellington parfait and Pumpkin Mickey Waffles for sale at the Sleepy Hollow quick-service restaurant. The former consists of a vanilla panna cotta, chocolate cake, vanilla buttercream, white chocolate and dark chocolate crisp pearls, dark chocolate curls and a white chocolate while the latter comes with with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, sprinkles and caramel sauce.