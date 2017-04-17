The Most Cinematic Listings On AIRBNB

Disney Found A Whole New (Crazy) Level Of Immersion For Their ‘Star Wars’ Parks

#Star Wars
Entertainment Editor
04.17.17

Some news stories fell through the cracks during Star Wars Celebration last weekend, perhaps because we were busy watching the the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and obsessively analyzing it. One of these news stories is what was revealed during Star Wars and Disney Parks: A Galaxy in the Making, a panel in which Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Imagineering honchos talked about the Star Wars themed lands coming to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2019. (The 14-acre one at Disneyland will be their largest single-themed expansion ever.)

Beyond the normal talk about building an entire themed land (as seen in the video above), the panel revealed something wholly unique to these Star Wars theme lands. Seemingly small decisions you make while in the park will markedly change your experience, as io9 explains:

If you ride the attraction that pits the First Order vs. the Resistance, the side you pick will have ramifications throughout the park. Fly the Millennium Falcon in another ride and, depending on how well you do, maybe a Bounty Hunter will start hunting you. You may be asked to do tasks for one side or the other in a bar and, whether you choose to do it or not, could affect your park experiences.

That would weird me out so much and I want to go there immediately.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSDISNEYLucasfilmStar Warsstar wars celebrationStar Wars: The Last JediTheme ParksTRAVEL

First 100 Days

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 3 weeks ago 45 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP