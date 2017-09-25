Learn To Make Disneyland’s Famous Corn Dog At Home With This Recipe

Uproxx

When we think of Disneyland’s food, three classic items come to mind: deeply fried Chimichangas, greasy Turkey Legs, and crunchy Corn Dogs. What trip to Disneyland is complete without eating at least one of these treats, if not all three? We don’t judge here. But it has to be said here and now Disneyland’s Corn Dogs > Chimichangas > Turkey Legs. That’s just the way it is.

The corn dogs from the Little Red Wagon just off Main Street are crunchy, sweet, savory, and have a real cornmeal flavor reminiscent of the best late summer nights spent wandering around the state fair. Add in some over-sweet and umami ketchup packets, indiscriminately mixed with slightly tart bright yellow mustard and… lips kissing fingers.

Few of us live close enough to Anaheim (or Orlando) to justify owning a Disney year pass. So, it’s very unlikely we get to eat the delightful Little Red Wagon corn dogs more than once or twice every few years. That’s unfortunate.

But the good thing about corn dogs is that they’re not that hard to execute at home. You don’t need any fancy-schmancy kitchen equipment. And, time-wise, we’re talking 15 minutes max. Let’s dive in and make the famously delicious Disneyland Corn Dogs.

PREP

You’ll need a wide mixing bowl and something wide to fry the corn dogs in. Instead of running out to drop three digits on a large deep fryer, go to IKEA and spend $9.99 on this wok. It’s perfectly suited for quick and easy deep frying. Next, find some hefty cocktail sticks — six-inches should be long enough (insert Vince Mancini’s, “Hey, Oh!” here).

Always buy good ingredients. Get some nice, organic and preferably grass-fed (or at least local) thick hot dogs. Hebrew Nationals will do the trick but tend to be a little on the big side. The key here is a classic, very savory hot dog flavor. You’ll also need cornmeal, all-purpose flour, baking powder, sea salt, raw sugar, buttermilk, olive oil, and an egg. Please make sure your buttermilk and egg are from non-factory farmed sources… assuming you’re into that sort of thing.