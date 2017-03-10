How To Eat Like A Pro | The Definitive Guide

Zachary Levi Insists That Disneyland’s Turkey Legs Are Actually Made From Emu

03.10.17 30 mins ago

Shutterstock/UPROXX

Disneyland is a great theme park. It’s full of great rides. It’s legitimately a cool space. And there’s a lot of crazy and good food. One of the park’s biggest sellers (both parks actually) are the enormous turkey legs you can buy and gnaw on as you wander from ride to ride. Disney sells 1.6 million of those bad boys every year. That’s 800,000 turkeys folks. That’s a lot of turkey. Or not. Because it may not be turkey at all. There are some people out there who are convinced that the turkey is actually emu.

Shutterstock

Zachary Levi stopped by Conan to promote his new show with Disney — Tangled: The Series — and exposed his love for all things built by Mickey. Then Levi dropped his food bomb on a very shocked Conan. Levi claims that people who work at the theme park have told him that the turkey legs are actually made of emu. Conan’s reaction was pricelessly incredulous with a high-pitched, “No they’re not!”

Around The Web

TAGSCONANDISNEYDisneylandFOODTurkey LegsZACHARY LEVI
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP