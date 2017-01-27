Disneyland Parks

Would you pay $15,000 for dinner? With the opening of the luxurious, exclusive 21 Royal, Disney is betting you — or a significantly wealthier version of you — will. Sounds crazy, right?

YOU: “You guys, I can pay off almost a year of tuition with that money!”

FREIND: “Fine, man, so you’re bailing on dinner? We planned this, but whatever.”

But when we slow down to unpack the experience, it seems like for the right person…it might be worth it?

Disney dining, for all its detractors, is no stranger to exclusivity, although we may be strangers to it, given that the vast majority of park visitors will probably never see the inside of the famed Club 33, the $10,000 a year members-only in-park eatery with a ten year waiting list.

And when it comes to food, Disney has been hitting it out of the parks recently. Need examples? Just look at Orlando’s Tiffins with its laudable focus on sustainability and conservation, and the award-winning Todd English’s bluezoo. In Anaheim, look no further than Napa Rose in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, a Zagat-rated restaurant largely considered to be the do-not-miss reservation of the California parks. But hey, stop for a drink at Trader Sam’s first, why don’t you?

So what will 21 Royal do that justifies that enormous price tag?

If the restaurant’s homepage is to be believed: bring together the company’s burgeoning love affair with excellent food, the repeat visitor’s hunger for new experiences that are somehow also ripe with nostalgia, and perhaps most importably, Disney’s gift for incredible storytelling.

Here’s how:

THE LOCATION