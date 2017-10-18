What Is Diwali And Where Are People Celebrating In America?

#A Year of Festivals #Travel
Life Writer
10.18.17

Shutterstock

Diwali is the festival of lights. It’s an ancient Hindu harvest festival that celebrates the victory of light over darkness — of good over evil; five days when Hindu families and friends gather in their homes and on the streets to celebrate life through lights, food, gifts, and fireworks. Prayers are given to Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth and prosperity) and then friends and family party into the wee hours. It’s fun and sacred and it’s got great food.

Hindus make up about one percent of the US population. Which on the surface sounds tiny. But, given there are around 335 million people in America, that’s well over three million Hindus spread throughout the country who are going to be celebrating Diwali for five days starting this Thursday.

In case you want to partake in some bacchanal, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best places to join in the celebrations around America. The food is sure to be stellar and the parties and fireworks tend to go all night.

NEW YORK

#HappyDiwali #DiwaliNYC #SubhDiwali

A post shared by Shotgun Shelly (@sittingsuitcase) on

Queens has a sizeable Hindu population and Diwali is marked with a street parade and plenty of vendors opening their doors late, with great food and good times. You’ll also find various activities happening across the five boroughs all five days of Diwali, including ‘Diwali At Times Square.’

Fresh Jalebi Man on Liberty Ave. #richmondhill #queens #diwalinyc

A post shared by Gurpal (@gurpalx) on

Love you, team!!!! #balleballe #masalabhangra #timessquare #nyc #newyork #dance #indiandance #diwalinyc

A post shared by Carissa Estolloso Sarreal (@imcarissa) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#A Year of Festivals#Travel
TAGSa year of festivalsDIWALIFESTIVALSINDIATRAVEL

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 hours ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 hours ago
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP