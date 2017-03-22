This Hero Dog Saved The Life Of A Child Shivering In A Ditch

Lowe's Did Something Awesome For A Vet And His Service Dog

Spend about five seconds scrolling through Facebook (or Uproxx) and you’ll find someone swooning over a dog. And why not? Dogs are the most perfect, stupendous, lovable gift we never earned the right to share this world with and people should be freaking out. Remember this guy, who used the fringe on a purse to tickle his back? Or this pup, meeting her favorite life-sized Gumby toy? We don’t deserve this. Now it’s time to meet Peanut, because if all those other guys didn’t push you head over heels, she definitely will.

Peanut is a rescue dog from Escanaba, Michigan. She is a three year old, medium sized, brown and black mix with big Dobby-like ears and the sweetest eyes you’ve ever seen. Peanut (FKA Petunia) was adopted a year ago after recovering from a pair of broken legs, a belly full of carpet, and broken ribs. Her former owner was convicted of animal abuse… what? Is it dusty in here? Well, if you aren’t already crying, you better prepare yourself. Because…

