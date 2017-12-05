Here’s What Taco Bell And McDonalds Have On Their Sparring Dollar Menus

#Taco Bell #McDonalds #Food
12.05.17 50 mins ago 2 Comments

UPROXX

McDonalds recently announced the return of its dollar menu, and Taco Bell has some affectionate beef with it. The Bell just announced its own dollar menu, and the chains will be battling it out on their respective franchises for your literal dollar. It’s a buyer’s market, fast food fiends!

So what do the dueling giants have on tap? Let’s take a look.

Morning

Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s menu has the advantage of consistent price; everything is a buck. It also has both breakfast and evening meal options. For breakfast, you have:

  • Grilled Breakfast Sausage Burrito
  • Sausage Flatbread Quesadilla
  • Mini Skillet Bowl
  • Cinnabon Delights 2-Pack
  • Hash Brown
  • Breakfast Soft Taco, in Bacon or Sausage styles
  • Mountain Dew Kickstart Orange Citrus

The Bell, it should be noted, does offer coffee, but it’s $1.49.

McDonald

McDonalds has foods priced at $1, $2, or $3, meanwhile, but while the price is higher, some rather beloved breakfast foods are in the mix.

  • Sausage Burrito, $1
  • Any Size Of Soft Drink, $1
  • Sausage McGriddles, $2
  • Small McCafe beverage, $2
  • Sausage McMuffin With Egg, $3

So a little less variety, and a little higher price, but it’s hard to turn down a McGriddle.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taco Bell#McDonalds#Food
TAGSFAST FOODFOODMCDONALDSTACO BELL

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP