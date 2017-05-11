Donald Trump Must Have More Ice Cream Than Anyone Else At Dinner

Getty Image

Life comes at you fast. One day you’re inspiring chants of “lock her up” and mocking disabled reporters in front of thousands (no, millions) of adoring supporters, and the next you’re admitting that the job you’ve taken on — running an entire country — is a little more difficult than you expected. You’re also maybe being investigated by the FBI. So what do you do when you need to remind yourself that you’re the best around (🎶 and no grand jury’s gonna keep you down 🎶)?

If you’re Donald Trump, you unwind by demanding that only you get two scoops of ice cream at dinner, and only you get to drink Diet Coke while the rest of the peasants drink water.

Time published today a blockbuster piece on the president’s tweeting habits, his penchant for huge TVs, his love of TiVo (who uses TiVo?), and his need to work in the midst of a crowd, treating the oval office as a “royal court” instead of a sanctuary. Aside from a jaw-dropping tidbit about the fact that the president of The United States is now trying mindfulness to tune out the negative press about himself (important to ignore criticism! makes you stressed!), there’s also this informative bit about Trump’s eating habits, as evidenced at a dinner the reporters were invited to:

The waiters know well Trump’s personal preferences. As he settles down, they bring him a Diet Coke, while the rest of us are served water, with the Vice President sitting at one end of the table. With the salad course, Trump is served what appears to be Thousand Island dressing instead of the creamy vinaigrette for his guests. When the chicken arrives, he is the only one given an extra dish of sauce. At the dessert course, he gets two scoops of vanilla ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, instead of the single scoop for everyone else. The tastes of Pence are also tended to. Instead of the pie, he gets a fruit plate.

It’s good to be king president. right?